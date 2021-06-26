Two Blount County students were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law (LMU Law), in Knoxville. They are: Cydney Carter, of Maryville; and Taylor Overton, of Seymour.
To receive this honor, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.25 or above while carrying at least nine-credit-hour course load.
