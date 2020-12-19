Two Blount County students were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. They are Tabitha Keylon and Morgan Ray, both of Walland. The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.