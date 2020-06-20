Sierra Walker, of Maryville, a member of the Equestrian team at Emory & Henry College, in Emory, Virginia, was inducted into the National College Athlete Honor Society Chi Alpha Sigma.
A student must meet the following requirements to be inducted: earn at least one letter in a varsity intercollegiate sport and be in good standing with their team, achieve at least a junior academic status after their fifth semester, achieve a minimum GPA of 3.4, be endorsed by the head coach of their sport, be recommended by the college’s chapter advisors and be of a good moral character.
