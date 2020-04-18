Sierra Walker, of Maryville, was named to the fall 2019 dean's list at Emory & Henry College, in Emory, Virginia. To qualify for the dean's list, students must achieve at least a 3.6 (A minus) grade point average and must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work during the semester.
