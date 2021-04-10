Jacob Wall, of Maryville, received the 2021-2022 Barry Goldwater Scholarship at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Wall is the son of Jon and Donna Wall. He is a metallurgical engineering major and student in UA’s Honors College.
