Katheryn Elizabeth Webb recently earned a bachelor of science in human development and family services from Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas.
Webb graduated summa cum laude and is currently enrolled in the Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree Program with a projected graduation date of May 2022.
Katheryn is the daughter of Ashley and Pauline Webb, of Abilene, Texas; and the granddaughter of Van and Bette Webb, of Townsend.
