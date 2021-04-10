William Blount High School student, teacher earn computing honors

William Blount High School student Molly Marantos, left, is a Middle and East Tennessee Affiliate Aspirations in Computing high school student regional winner, and teacher Miri Blair is the 2021 regional Educator Honorable Mention.

 Courtesy of Blount County Schools

William Blount High School student Molly Marantos and teacher Miri Blair recently were recognized through the National Center for Women and Information Technology’s Aspirations in Computing awards.

Marantos is a Middle and East Tennessee affiliate high school student regional winner, and Blair is the 2021 regional Educator Honorable Mention.

