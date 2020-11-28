On Nov. 24 Alcione Garbacki became the 21st William Blount High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadet to earn solo wings with FLIGHT Foundation. Alcione received a solo scholarship from William Blount AFJROTC, her parents, Pete and Loiana Garbacki, and the Ray Foundation. She soloed in a Cessna 152 at the Greeneville Municipal Airport as the 212th solo student overall in the FLIGHT (Flight Lesson Instructional Grants Helping Teens) Foundation program.
