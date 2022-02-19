William Kenneth “Ken” Webb, of Maryville, is celebrating his 100th birthday. He was born Feb. 21, 1922 in Maryville to the late John E. Webb and Lelah Mae Webb. He was married to the late Caroline Virginia “Ginny” Webb.
He and his wife’s family include three children: Stephanie Hethcote, of Maryville, Marti Siems, of Louisville, Kentucky, and the late Ken Webb, of Sebring, Florida. As well as 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Webb was employed at Alcoa, now Arconic Inc., and he served in World War II in the Pacific Theater with the Corps. of Engineers. He and his wife also served in many churches in the Knoxville and Maryville area.
