Norman Hobart Williams, of Maryville, will celebrate his 97th birthday on Feb. 8, 2021, with a private family celebration. He was born on Feb. 8, 1924, in Loudon, to late parents, Joseph and Marjorie Williams.
Norman’s family includes late wife, Lillie Isabell Williams; children, Diane Andies, of Maryville, Rodney Williams, of Knoxville, Teresa Long, of Walland, Beverly Dixon, of Maryville, and the late, Wendy Roseburgh; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Norman was employed by ALCOA Aluminum Company. He is a member of Briarland Baptist Church.
