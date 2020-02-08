Norman H. Williams, of Maryville, celebrated his 96th birthday on Feb. 8. He was born in 1924 to the late Joseph and Marjorie Williams in Loudon County.
He is retired from ALCOA and a member of Blairland Baptist Church.
His family includes wife, the late Isabell Williams; children, Diane Andies, of Maryville; Teresa Long, of Walland; Amanda Williams, of Maryville; Beverly Dixon, of Maryville; Rodney Williams, of Knoxville; and the late Wendy Roseburgh; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
