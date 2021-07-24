Dortha (Millsaps) Yearout of Maryville will celebrate her 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 1, with her children.
She was born and raised in the Forest Hill community, where she still resides.
She is a member of Six Mile Baptist Church, where she was faithful until the pandemic in 2020.
Anyone wishing to send her a card may do so at 2848 Montvale Road, Maryville TN 37803
