Recently two area churches held separate food drives to assist the Good Shepherd Center in a time of special need. Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church located in Tellico Village and Corntassel Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Provo Road in Vonore assisted the Good Shepherd in achieving their mission by holding food drives for those Monroe County residents requiring assistance.
Each congregation provided food goods and money to keep the Good Shepherd’s pantry stocked with critical food items. Claire Moxim, a Good Shepherd Board Member and a member of Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church stated, “Our congregation is a large regular supporter of the Good Shepherd Center and we felt it important to assist them while their demand is especially critical.”
With the increase in demand for food the center is seeing many new clients and is planning to re-open its free clothing store in July based upon recent CDC guidelines. Responding to recent crisis events, new programs and services will be rolled out to the public by the center. A fall fundraiser is being planned as well as a spring state-approved lottery campaign. These fundraisers are all designed to help provide free food and services for residents in Monroe County.
As representatives of the Corntassel Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Randy and Miriam Fisher organized their campaign to bring food to the Good Shepherd Center.
Currently the Good Shepherd provides food to an average of 1,500 people each month and distributes approximately 30,000 pounds of food monthly. Financial support comes primarily from donations from many local churches, local businesses and individuals.
The Good Shepherd Center was started in 1993, the founding churches include Buckner Methodist Church, First United Methodist, Madisonville Presbyterian and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. The center was created to minister to people in crisis. The support services are rendered today for Monroe County residents that request food, clothing or financial aid for utility bills. The Good Shepherd Center provides these services free of charge and is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
