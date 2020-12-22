The Community Food Connection of Blount County was the beneficiary of some very generous donors recently as the U.S. Army Recruiting Office in Blount County hosted a food drive in area high schools.
After weeks of collection, the. project raised 1,241 pounds of food, reported Sgt. First Class John Reesor. The breakdown of donations included 575 pounds of food donated by Heritage High School, followed by William Blount High School, with 333 pounds. The Kings Academy took in 193 pounds of donated nonperishable items, followed by Greenback High School, with 93 pounds. South Doyle High School in Knoxville donated 47 pounds of food.
Reesor said his office is very grateful to the schools that participated in this food drive. Community Food Connection is located at 311 Whitecrest Drive, Maryville.
