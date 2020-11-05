The Alcoa/Maryville U.S. Army Recruiting Station is hosting a nonperishable food drive benefiting the Community Food Connection of Blount County. The food drive runs now through Dec. 11. The faculty of the school that donates the most food during the food drive will win a catered lunch from Chick-fil-a.
The schools that are participating in the drive include Heritage High, Greenback, Lenoir City, Loudon, Seymour, Kings Academy, Maryville High, Clayton-Bradley Academy, William Blount High, Alcoa High and South Doyle.
Residents that live near the U.S. Army Career Center, located at 1129 Hunters Crossing Way, Alcoa, are welcome to stop by the office. Other organizations can also partner with the recruiting office on the project.
All proceeds will be donated to Community Food Connection on Friday Dec. 11. Any school staff who would like to volunteer at Community Food Connection with the Army Recruiting Station is welcome to do so.
For more information, email SFC John Reesor at John.d.reesor.mil@mail.mil.
