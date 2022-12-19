She’s a Mountain Dew chugging, M&Ms popping, Mt. Everest climbing, National Geographic photographer wannabe who aptly named her traveling bag Big Bertha.
Brenda Prater Sellers made a name for herself as the president of Chroma, a local business that specializes in creating decals and other automotive accessories for companies all over the world. That job included lots of travels for this Blount County native who grew up in Louisville’s Prater Flats, where members of the family’s ninth generation still resides.
She had daily to-do lists as the leader of her company, but the yearning to visit odd locales and experience the bizarre called for her to make a personal to-do list too.
To that end, Sellers, a graduate of Friendsville High School, has visited 69 countries as she scuba dived, rode motorcycles, swam with sharks, hot air ballooned and slumbered at locales that included an underwater hotel, belly of a 30-foot-tall beagle and the infamous Stanley Hotel, inspiration for Stephen King’s novel “The Shining.”
She retired from Chroma in 2019, leaving her more time to complete her list, but it keeps growing. One of her huge accomplishments this year is one she’s been working on for years.
This wife, mother and savvy businesswoman can add author to that list. Her book, “You Slept Where? Calamities of a Clumsy Businesswoman,” is on its way from Archway Publishing. Joy Bishop, good friend and mentor to Sellers, is hosting a book launch from 1-5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at Shannondale Community Center. The VIP book launch will include free gifts for attendees who make a purchase.
“This was an eight-year project,” Sellers explained. “But the book changed from what it was originally going to be, which was a list of places with the photos.”
Instead, Sellers provides comical, detailed and intriguing stories about many of her adventures. Some have been made with her husband, Big Ed, and son, Dustin, while others are solo. The book contains more than 400 pages of her journeys, where she often laughs at herself and gives helpful hints to those not wanting to make the same mistakes she did.
The first chapter is all about the underwater hotel she stayed at in Florida. She said she woke up from a dream that she was Jonah inside the belly of a whale. Then there’s the chapter that contains the hilarious account of the night spent at the 30-foot potato in Idaho. She got locked out in her pajamas.
On one trip, she and Big Ed slept in a 1959 Cadillac. Sellers also once drove 12 hours so she could send Christmas cards from Christmas, Michigan; Santa, Claus, Indiana; and other festive towns.
“It started with me wanting to do all of the national parks,” Sellers admitted. Then the photographer inside her wanted to capture photos of all of the Wonders of the World.
“People don’t realize there are four sets times seven,” she said, the Natural Wonders, Middle Wonders, Modern Wonders and Ancient Wonders. “I have to do all of them, and some aren’t even there anymore. You just have to stand where it used to be and snap a picture.”
And while she did climb Mt. Everest, she didn’t make it as high on the mountain as she wanted, but there are few who even attempt to go there.
She’s been to Hell and back as well. That’s Hell, Michigan.
As for her next adventures, Sellers admits there are a few disappointments she has experienced along the way. Four of them, specifically:
She did not get to sleep in a coffin in Dracula’s Castle in Romania.
As of today, there has been no invitation to come aboard the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile for a night’s stay.
Sellers did not get to lay her head on a pillow at the house where “Home Alone” was filmed.
And she has yet to visit The Frying Pan Tower, a former light house referred to as the most dangerous place in the country.
She is not giving up, however.
Her travels span across all 50 states. A visit to Sturgis, South Dakota, on the back of a Harley-Davidson is now crossed off the list, along with bungee jumping, attending a Super Bowl and several presidential libraries.
Big Bertha, Sellers’ travel bag that weighs 70 pounds when fully packed, will be ready to go on to the next destination at any moment.
“You Slept Where?” is Sellers’ first book to be published. She said it took several workshops and a focus group to help her get it to its final state. That process included many edits, but Sellers was determined to succeed.
“I have a thick skin,” she explained. “I am used to noes in the business world. I am used to rejection. I want to know what’s wrong so I can fix it.”
It was important to Sellers that her book be informative but also funny. She did Minnie Pearl impersonations as part of the local fundraiser April Follies. She watched her focus group members to see if they laughed.
“I am used to selling products and having a focus study,” Sellers said. “I did that for the whole book. It was a lot of work.”
Several copies already have been pre-sold, and sales continue on her website. The author said her goal is to sell 10,000 copies, a benchmark, she said, for good authors.
With all of her professional accolades and community involvement, Sellers has friends all over. She is an Athena Award winner, former president of Maryville Kiwanis, member of Leadership Blount Class of 2004 and past board chair of United Way.
This book has been a major undertaking, but one that Sellers is proud of. She said she hopes readers will laugh out loud and also take something useful for themselves, for a next adventure, wherever that is.
For her, there’s still time to chase that dream of one day getting a photo in National Geographic.
