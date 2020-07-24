The two volumes of letters and journals of Art Bushing are available at bookstores online, including Barnes & Noble and Amazon. They also will be stocked at the Maryville College bookstore. Lisa Soland transcribed, compiled and edited the volumes. She is senior editor of Climbing Angel Publishing. The two books are called "Art and Dotty: His Diary, Their Letters & Photographs of World War II," which is Volume I and "Art Bushing: His Diary, Letters & Photography of World War II, Volume II."
