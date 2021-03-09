The Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum has issued a call to young artists to participate in the 2021 Little River Railroad and Lumber Company History-Art Contest. The contest is open to school children and homeschool children ages 5 to 18 in grades K-12.
The age categories are as follows: ages 5-8, ages 9-12 and ages 13-18. There will be a first, second and third place winner in each age group with one overall honorable mention. One entry per child will be accepted, and there must not be any help from adults. The contest is open to school children residing in Blount and Sevier Counties. Artwork must depict the history of the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company of Townsend. Entries must be original works of art using pencil, pen & ink, watercolor paint, art pastels or charcoal. Crayons are acceptable for the age 5-8 category. No photocopies or emailed entries.
Artwork size is to be no larger than an 11X14 paper that can be hung on the wall with tape. Entries should not contain fabric, plant or animal materials.
To submit artwork, write in block lettering on a piece of paper the artist’s contact information and artwork title. Affix to the back of the artwork. Contact information should include Child’s Name, date-of-birth, age category, county of residence, an email address, telephone number, and mailing address. Artwork may be mailed to the Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum, P.O. Box 211, Townsend, TN 37882, dropped off at Elders Ace Hardware located at 8031 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend, or dropped off at the Townsend Visitors Center located at 7906 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend during normal business hours. Entries may list the school or homeschool group as a point of contact for the artists’ contact information.
Mailed entries must be postmarked on or before March 31. All entries should be received no later than April 4. Contest winners will be notified by email to the email address listed in their contact information.
Winning artwork will be announced on Saturday, May 8, and displayed in the museum through June 6. Original artwork becomes the property of the museum and will not be returned to the artist. Winning contestants will receive a prize from the Little River Railroad & Lumber Company Museum.
For more information, call the Little River Railroad and Lumber Company Museum at 865-661-0170 or go to the museum’s FaceBook page.
