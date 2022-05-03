Susanne Jack and David Liles have an exhibit of their work at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. The exhibit runs through June 8. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Liles is a retired CPA. He likes to create art through photographic imagery, with inspiration coming from the natural world. His imagery is often an abstraction achieved through color, pattern, shape and detail. He likes bold colors and light and dark contrasts that enhance or exaggerate the original image qualities.
Jack's landscapes capture the beauty and intensity of nature through dynamic energy, luminous light and a vivid color palette. She has been a professional artist for 20 years. She recently took a journey painting plein air with professional artists in Venice, Italy and the southern region of France. Her pastel, "Water Gems" is a regional and national award winner. It was purchased by the Farragut Hyatt Hotel in Knoxville.
