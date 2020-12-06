For someone with a commanding voice who was able to lead groups of 100 or more, a diagnosis of a rare neurological voice disorder was devastating news.
Susan Beck, of Louisville, was diagnosed back in 2016 with spasmodic dysphonia after noticing strange symptoms earlier in the year. She was 56 at the time. She had spent a large portion of her early career as a software instructor and had developed her “teaching voice” during this time, she explained.
But by the time spring 2016 rolled around, she was having trouble projecting her voice and being heard. It was like her voice would break, like she was nervous.
“I knew I wasn’t nervous,” she said. “I had done this hundreds of times before, so I actually found it to be quite embarrassing that I couldn’t make my voice work.”
Beck struggled for the next few months and even tried self-diagnosing; she tried every type of allergy medication available. Nothing worked. Her next step was to see a doctor who was able to tell her what was wrong.
She was told she had a vocal fold nodule and spasmodic dysphonia. The nodule healed with the help of steroids, but her spasmodic dysphonia grew worse. Beck was sent to a specialist at Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville for botox treatments.
Spasmodic dysphonia is a neurological voice disorder that involves involuntary spasms of the muscles in the vocal cords, causing interruption of speech and affecting the voice quality. SD causes the voice to break up and sometimes will make the voice have a strained or strangled quality.
The botox injections are working for Beck, who travels to Vanderbilt every 10-12 weeks for treatment. The injections are placed in her vocal cords and relax the muscles that are constricting them.
There is no known cause or cure for SD. It is estimated that SD affects about 50,000 people in North America, but the number could be higher due to misdiagnosis or undiagnosed cases. The age of onset is usually 40 to 60 years old and there are more women than men with the disorder.
Beck said her diagnosis was even more frightening than when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer 10 years earlier. “The cancer was caught early enough that surgery was the solution and I haven’t had any other problems since then,” she explained.
It was after her diagnosis that Beck started looking for more information about her condition. She found the website for National Spasmodic Dysphonia Association, which was very helpful, Beck said. She became a board member for NSDA and also development director. She also started a support group in Knoxville after discovering there wasn’t one.
“NSDA has made a huge difference in my ability to deal with my voice problem,” Beck said. “I want to do everything I can to make sure that we are improving the lives of people affected with spasmodic dysphonia and related voice conditions through research, education, awareness and support.”
She looked for ways to be able to give back and found it with her father, the late Paul Long, and his artwork. Long lived in Friendsville for years and had his own art gallery. He was known for his oil and watercolors of rural landscapes, home portraits and historic buildings, including the Blount County Courthouse.
The self-taught artist was born in 1927 in Tellico Plains but moved to Friendsville in 1990 and stayed until 2008. He was even vice mayor of Friendsville for a few years. He passed away in December 2015. The World War II veteran was a resident of the Ben Atchley State Veterans Home in Knoxville. His career as a physicist was spent at Y-12 Nuclear Weapons Facility in Oak Ridge.
Many pieces of Long’s art are in collections throughout the U.S. and several foreign countries. Some are on display at the East Tennessee Historical Society in Knoxville and the Charles Hall Museum in Tellico Plains.
To raise money for the NSDA, Beck is donating for sale fine art prints by her father. The watercolor and oil paintings are from the 1970s through the 2000s. They are priced from $50 to $100.
“Daddy grew up loving to express himself through his artwork,” Beck said. “I have some of his sketches from his early years which he made into a 4-inch bound volume of an action hero comic book. He did a lot of his earlier paintings in oil and later one expressed himself in watercolors. He also loved woodworking and carved beautiful Santa Clauses and turned goblets and interesting bowls on his lathe.”
Beck said her favorite painting by her father is one he did in 1964. It is of Beck and her older brother, David, in a haunted house with a cat. It hangs in Beck’s foyer.
Long probably was most proud of the East Tennessee courthouses that he painted, his daughter said. He also was proud of his painting of the Battle of Campbell Station that hangs at Farragut Town Hall.
That she can share her father’s talent while also raising funds and awareness for spasmodic dysphonia gives Beck a feeling of hopefulness. Getting a diagnosis like this is devastating. Having a support group and the NSDA on your side means everything, she said.
“I know firsthand how important it is to find someone to talk to about this mysterious disorder,” Beck explained. “The NSDA was a lifesaver for me. ... There may be so many more people out there that have SD but they never found a doctor that could give them the correct diagnosis. I know it seems strange in 2020 that this could happen, but it still does.”
