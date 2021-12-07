Artists Carl Gombert and Karen Krogh will exhibit their works beginning Sunday, Dec. 12, at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. The exhibit will remain through Feb. 2.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Masks are required. Ring doorbell to enter. A reception will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, with the artists' talks at 6:30 p.m.
Since 1993, Gombert has taught painting, drawing and art history at Maryville College. He has exhibited in more than 300 exhibitions across the U.S. and abroad. The rubber stamp monotypes in his exhibit explore rotation and repetition aa formal strategies and the patterns emerge from the process. Taking the form of mandalas, they attempt to balance opposites.
The photos by Krogh chosen for this exhibit were chosen with the desire to share the richness and incredible diversity of Joshua Tree National Park as she has experienced it for over 20 years. Photos were converted to black and white to best express form and texture.
