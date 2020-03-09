Attendees to Appalachian Ballet’s production of “Cinderella” on Friday, March 13, at The Clayton Center for the Arts will get an additional treat as local artists will have their work displayed.

Vienna Coffee House in Maryville challenged area artists to create something with “Cinderella” as the focus. The theme was “Cinderella: A Fantasy in Art.” Several took up the challenge.

After getting several entries, it was then up to Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn and lead ballerina Kylie Morton Berry to choose their favorites to be displayed. Kylie plays Cinderella.

The mom and daughter duo selected Chloe Melton, Emily Hayes, Metry Hutchison and Maryville High School student Braden Yarborough as the winners. Melton is a student at Maryville College.

“This is the first time we have ever combined visual arts with performing arts,” said Deede Edele, art coordinator for Vienna Coffee House.

For each sale of an art piece during the Cinderella Fine Art Exhibit at Vienna, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Appalachian Ballet Company. The display will remain through April 4 at Vienna.

