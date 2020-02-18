Webb School of Knoxville’s ArtXtravaganza art show & sale returns to Webb’s Lee Athletic Center, March 6- 8.
Now in its 19th year, the event boasts nearly 70 juried artists from across the Southeast and beyond.
Free and open to the public, ArtXtravaganza is a celebration of art and community, where guests can purchase fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry and photography — at a variety of price points. The event offers a wide range of artistic mediums, such as oil/acrylic, ceramic, wood, glass and fiber, and showcases the amazing breadth and depth of artistic talent in the region.
To keep the event fresh and exciting for both first-time and returning visitors, about one-third of the artists are new to this year’s show and nearly 70% are traveling to Knoxville from other cities.
Encaustic painter Shane Miller of Nashville, is ArtXtravaganza’s featured artist for 2020. A self-taught artist, Miller explores the emotions of dreams, distant memories and silent emotions left unexpressed.
Layering oil and encaustic wax on board and canvas, he depicts stirring landscapes in a way that allows the viewer to reflect on their own experiences.
ArtXtravaganza will also include a student art exhibition, presenting pieces by Webb Lower, Middle and Upper School grades, as well as an “artist in action” booth, featuring Webb student artists.
Over the past several years, ArtXtravaganza has donated a portion of its proceeds to arts programs in the Knoxville community. This year, ArtXtravaganza is pleased to again support Knoxville’s Community School of the Arts.
Doors to ArtXtravaganza will be open from 2-8 p.m., Friday, March 6. The art sale continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 7, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 8. For more information, visit artxtravaganza.org. Webb School is located at 9800 Webb School Lane, Knoxville.
