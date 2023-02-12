The annual ArtXtravaganza Art Show and Sale will be held Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5, at Webb School of Knoxville’s Lee Athletic Center. Free and open to the public, the event boasts nearly 70 juried artists from across the Southeast and beyond.
Now in its 21st year, ArtXtravaganza is a celebration of art and community, where guests can purchase fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and more – all at a variety of price points. The event features a wide range of artistic mediums, such as oil/acrylic, ceramic, watercolor, wood, glass, stone, and fiber.
Master portrait artist and landscape painter Jonathan Howe of Knoxville, is ArtXtravaganza’s featured artist for 2023. In addition, during a reception on Friday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., local artist Jessica Dover Ramsey will create an original art piece to sell via silent auction that evening.
ArtXtravaganza will also include a student art exhibition, presenting pieces by Webb Lower, Middle and Upper School grades, as well as an “artist in action” booth, featuring Webb student artists. Select student art pieces will also be available for sale.
Proceeds from ArtXtravaganza help support Webb’s visual and performing arts, including the school’s hallmark Artist-In-Residence program, a four-to-six-week on-campus teaching and learning experience that includes nationally and internationally acclaimed artists.
Doors to ArtXtravaganza will be open from 2-7 p.m., Friday, March 3. The art sale continues Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit artxtravaganza.org. The school is located at 9800 Webb School Lane, Knoxville.
