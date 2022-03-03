Webb School of Knoxville’s ArtXtravaganza art show & sale returns to Webb’s Lee Athletic Center, March 4-6. Celebrating its 20th year, the event will feature nearly 70 juried artists from across the Southeast and beyond.
Free and open to the public, ArtXtravaganza is a celebration of art and community, where guests can purchase fine art paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography and mixed media works — at a variety of price points. The event offers a wide range of artistic mediums, such as oil/acrylic, ceramic, wood, metal, glass, and fiber, and showcases the extraordinary breadth and depth of artistic talent in the region.
Wood sculptor Brad Sells of Cookeville and wildlife painter Katie Adams of Birmingham, Alabama, are ArtXtravaganza’s featured artists for 2022.
ArtXtravaganza will also include a student art exhibition, presenting pieces by Webb Lower, Middle and Upper School grades, as well as an “artist in action” booth, featuring Webb student artists.
Doors to ArtXtravaganza will be open from 2-7 p.m. today, with a special 20th anniversary reception beginning at 5 p.m. The art sale continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Twenty-five percent of each sale is tax deductible.
For more information, visit artxtravaganza.org. The school is located at 9800 Webb School Lane, Knoxville.
