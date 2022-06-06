Ashley Carrell, a student at Heritage High School, has won the Miss Dollyfest Grand Supreme title this past Saturday.
Ashley has been a student in Blount County Schools since preschool at Rockford Elementary. She now attends Heritage High School where she is in CDC (Comprehensive Development Classroom) program. She has cerebral palsy and is non-verbal. Ashley has participated in numerous pageants, beginning back in 2014 with an organization called Miss Shining Star.
Her previous titles include Miss US Star, Miss Pigeon Forge Star Beauty Supreme, Miss Middle Tennessee Star Teen, Miss Middle Tennessee People’s Choice and Miss Tennessee Star Beauty Supreme.
At Heritage, Ashley has been involved in managing the cheerleading squad. She rides horses, bowls and loves to compete in pageants. She was featured in an article in The Daily Times back in February. Her teacher at Heritage is Keperly Camet.
Her platform for the Miss US Star was “I can too!”
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
