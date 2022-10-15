After a two-year hiatus, The Daily Times, in partnership with Latham Jewelers, is again sponsoring the Blount County Athena Leadership Award, part of an international program created to bring recognition to outstanding women for the strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment they contribute to their community by inspiring and encouraging women in leadership roles.
Val Sandmeier, multimedia account executive for The Daily Times and coordinator for the 2023 Blount County Athena program, said this will be the ninth year for the local program, which was initiated in Blount County by Evelyn Sandlin, who then served as The Daily Times’ advertising director. Blount County’s first Athena Award winner Joy Bishop was recognized at the awards banquet in January 2013 at the Clayton Center for the Arts on the Maryville College campus. The program was suspended due to COVID-19 concerns in 2021 and 2022.
“We’re excited to be able to bring the Athena program back again,” Sandmeier said. “It’s nice to be able to celebrate women who are at this level of giving and leadership in our community.”
Nominations
The nominees should be individuals who have achieved the highest level of professional excellence; who contribute time, energy and talent to improve the quality of life for others in the community; and who actively and consistently assist others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential. Forms may be found at www.thedailytimes.com or by visiting The Daily Times reception desk at 226 Gill St., Alcoa.Ten finalists will be chosen by an impartial committee from all entries submitted, and each finalist will be profiled in The Daily Times. The award winner, also chosen by an impartial panel of judges using a point system developed by Athena International, will be announced Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, during the Athena Awards Banquet at the Clayton Center for the Arts. Each finalist will receive a gift certificate to Lamon Jewelers, but only one will receive the coveted Athena Leadership Award.
Nominators should include their name and contact information; the full name and contact information of the person being nominated; a complete list of the nominee’s personal and professional accomplishments; and the reasons why the nominee should be included. Photographs will be taken by one of The Daily Times photographers to be included with the 10 finalists’ profiles.Past nominees have worked in education, nonprofits, businesses, etc., and have volunteered their time and resources in community services ranging from disaster relief to children’s services, historic preservation, mentorship programs, veterans’ organizations and more.Blount County Athena Leadership Award winners in addition to Joy Bishop include Sharon Hannum, Brenda Sellers, Gaynell Lawson, Kathi Parkins, Kathy Johnson, Regina Jennings and Keeli Boyce.
The Daily Times Publisher Bryan Sandmeier said The Daily Times is honored to sponsor the local Athena Leadership Award program to celebrate the outstanding women in the community and their achievements. “They are good role models for all of us,” he said.
Darrell Richardson, Daily Times advertising director, said, “The Daily Times is pleased to be a part of shining the spotlight on all the wonderful women in our community who keep everything running.”
About AthenaAccording to the Athena International website www.athenainternational.org, the nonprofit was founded in 1982 by Martha Mayhood Mertz. Athena International seeks to support, develop and honor women leaders. The program inspires women to reach their full potential and strives to create balance in leadership worldwide.Since the program’s inception, more than 8,000 awards have been presented in more than 500 communities around the world. The award is presented on local, national and international levels and is established through local host organizations in partnership with Athena International’s national underwriters, local businesses and individual sponsors.
