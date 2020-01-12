Hall Oldfield Maryville Empowerment Inc. will meet at 7 p.m. today at Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 209 E. Franklin St., Alcoa. The guest speaker this month is attorney Jared Anderson. He will provide information on estate planning, advance directives, living wills and other legal issues. The meeting is open to the public and there is no cost.

