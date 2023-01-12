The Appalachian Ballet Company and Clayton Center for the Arts will hold a Broadway workshop entitled, “An America in Paris — from Audition to Stage” from 2-5 p.m. on Jan. 21, on stage in the Ronald and Lynda Nutt Theatre at the Clayton Center for the Arts.
The workshop is an educational outreach program for aspiring dancers and singers in the community. The free workshop has limited spaces available and those wanting to participate must register in advance through the Clayton Center Box Office by calling 865-981-8590. Box Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. No registrations will be accepted online.
The workshop artist is Gia Mongell Binner, who made her Broadway debut shortly after graduating from The Juilliard School. As an original cast member of “An American in Paris,” Binner performed Christopher Wheeldon’s Tony Award-winning choreography at The Palace Theatre on Broadway as well as on the 69th Annual Tony Awards, serving as a swing and assistant dance captain across the run of the show. Upon graduating with her BFA in dance from Juilliard, she was awarded the prestigious Joseph W. Polisi Prize for exemplifying an “Artist as Citizen.”
Giving back to the next generation of dancers, Binner has taught on faculty for Lincoln Center Education’s Middle School Arts Bootcamp which provides Art Education for Title I schools in New York City. Gia holds an MFA in choreography and performance with a focus in film from Hunter College.
The workshop will consist of a dance class, audition tips, question and answer time, vocal time and demonstration at end for each other. Participants need character shoes, jazz shoes or tennis shoes. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the state of Tennessee by the U. S. Department of the Treasury.
