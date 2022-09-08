ATHENS — Athens Community Theatre announces its 2022 holiday play “Miracle on 34th Street,” adapted by Mountain Community Theater from the novel by Valentine Davies. Based upon the Twentieth Century Fox motion picture “Miracle on 34th Street.” This is an open call for two auditions: 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 and at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The show runs for six performances across two weekends Dec. 2-10.
To tell this beloved tale of good will and magic worth believing in, ACT seeks performers ages 7 years and older of all genders and ethnicities to audition for about 20 roles. There are three male principle characters (including Santa Claus), two principle roles for women, one for a young girl, and about 14 ensemble parts for any gender as well as an elf chorus.
No advance preparation is required — those auditioning will be asked to do a cold read from the script. Anyone interested in participating in the show on stage, backstage, or behind-the-scenes should attend an audition. “Miracle on 34th Street” is directed by ACT veteran Autumn Lowry and produced by J. Brad McKenzie.
“Miracle on 34th Street” is sponsored by Mayfield Dairy. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc, and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming as does Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, 320 North White Street, Athens, during office hours, which are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Arts Center is located in Historic Downtown Athens in the Main Street District at 320 North White Street.
