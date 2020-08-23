Appalachian Ballet Company will hold company auditions on Saturday, Aug. 29, and Sunday, Aug. 30, at the company’s home studio — Van Metre School of Dance, 215 W. Broadway, Maryville. Dancers will participate in a ballet class with a panel of qualified judges. Artistic Director Amy Morton Vaughn and the panel are searching for dancers with solid classical training, good musicality, engaging acting skills and a desire to dance. Dancers must be 10 years old by Dec. 31, in order to audition.
Information can be found at appalachianballet.com. The dancers ages 10-11 will begin auditions at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, and dancers ages 12 and up will audition at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. Dancers ages 12 and up should be prepared to dance en pointe. Dancers will audition with the group based on age on the day of auditions.
After registration information is submitted, the dancer will be emailed an audition time. The audition fee is $20. Registration forms will be online at appalachianballet.com.
Due to COVID-19, all performances on the calendar are pending.
The ballet company is the Resident Dance Company for The Clayton Center for the Arts. For more information, visit Appalachianballet.com or call 865-982-8463.
