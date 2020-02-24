The Tennessee Stage Company holds auditions for the 2020 Shakespeare on the Square season from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 620 State Street, Knoxville.
Auditionees are requested to prepare two contrasting monologues, at least one classical, of no more than one minute each. Please bring two copies of a resume and a standard theatrical headshot. All auditions are by appointment only. For appointments please contact the Tennessee Stage Company at TennesseeStage@comcast.net or call 865-546-4280.
The two shows to be performed this summer are "The Taming Of the Shrew" and "The Tempest." They will run from July 16 to Aug. 16. Rehearsals will begin towards the end of May.
For more information contact Tennessee Stage Company visit TennesseeStage.com.
