Author Charles Dodd White, praised by Silas House as “one of the best prose stylists of Appalachian literature,” will discusses his upcoming essay collection, "A Year Without Months," for the Feb. 3 meeting of Knoxville Writers' Guild. The meeting will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.
White's essay collection explores the boundaries of family, loss, masculinity and place. White is the recipient of the Chaffin Award and the Appalachian Book of the Year Award for his fiction. He teaches English at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville. "A Year Without Months" will be available May 2022 from West Virginia University Press.
At the beginning of the program, the winners of KWG’s flash fiction contest will be announced and the first-place winner will read that work aloud.
To register for the Zoom presentation, go to knoxvillewritersguild.org.
