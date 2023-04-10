Kelly Smith Trimble, author of the new book "The Creative Vegetable Gardener," will talk about the book and do a book signing at the Shakespeare Garden at the Blount County Public Library from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
This program is sponsored by the Blount County Friends of the Library and the Seed Library @BCPL. It will be held outside at the Shakespeare Garden on the southeast side of the library (close to the Reading Rotunda and Youth Services entrance.) In case of inclement weather, the program will take place in the Main Gallery.
Trimble's book "Vegetable Gardening Wisdom," a collection of seasonal advice and inspiration for gardeners, was released in April 2019 by Storey Publishing (now part of Hachette). Her second book, "The Creative Vegetable Gardener," was released on Feb. 28. In the newest book, Trimble includes topics that address how to cultivate joy, playfulness and beauty along with a bounty of food. She also discusses how to make your own one-of-a-kind garden sanctuary.
She is currently the senior editorial director for HGTV, where she leads a diverse team of editors who assign, create and promote digital content around topics including gardening, decorating, design, crafts, wellness and travel. She was born in Knoxville, grew up just down the road, and has spent her life in various parts of southern Appalachia.
Overlooking Maryville’s Greenbelt Park, the Shakespeare Garden of the Blount County Public Library was begun as a project of the Leadership Blount Class of 2004. Restored and maintained by Blount County Master Gardeners since 2011, it features plants and herbs mentioned in William Shakespeare’s plays.
Scones and tea will be served, and everyone is invited to wear their best garden hat for the talk and tea. This program is free and open to the public. Neighborly Books, located on Broadway in downtown Maryville, will be on hand with books for purchase, signed by the author.
Open to the public, this program is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville. For further information about library programs or services, visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org or call the library at 865-982-0981.
