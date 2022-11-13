The Blount County Public Library will present a talk with Lee Zimmerman, author of “Americana Music: Voices, Visionaries, and Pioneers of an Honest Sound,” at 7 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 17. Zimmerman will be discussing how Americana music originated and morphed into a popular musical genre along with musician Jay Clarke performing the music being discussed.
The term Americana music is used commonly but is difficult to define and has only been used in the last couple of decades. Having worked with a number of artists over the years, including Tom Petty, Bob Seger, and Jimmy Buffett, Zimmerman shows how country music crossed over into rock while including blues, rhythm and blues, soul music, and country rock, becoming Americana in the process.
In addition, Zimmerman will discuss his new book “Thirty Years behind the Glass: From Otis Redding and Stax Records to Santana’s Supernatural.” Music industry veteran producer/engineer Jim Gaines shares personal interviews and reminisces about his 50 years operating the mixing board for some of the greatest artists in American music.
A Daily Times columnist, Zimmerman is a long-time contributor for Goldmine Magazine, a resource for music collectibles which interviews recording stars of the past and present. He is a former promotions representative for ABC and Capital Records and director of communications for various CBS-affiliated television. Zimmerman also writes for American Songwriter, Americana Media Productions, Rock and Roll Globe, Living Blues, Best Classic Bands, Bluegrass Today, and others.
Open to the public, this program will be in the Library’s Main Gallery and is hosted by the Blount County Public Library, located at 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville.
For further information about library programs or services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit the website at www.blountlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.