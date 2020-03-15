Knoxville Writers' Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at Holiday Inn Cedar Bluff, 9134 Executive Park Drive, Knoxville. Guest speaker will be author, retired police investigator and publisher of the Sam Jenkins mystery series, Wayne Zurl. An all-inclusive lunch will be $14. Visitors and guests are welcome. RSVP to kaye.george@gmail.com by Monday, March 23. Use KWG/RSVP in subject line.

