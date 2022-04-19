The Authors Guild of Tennessee (AGT) will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Farragut. Social time and book exchange begins at 10:30. Published authors are invited to attend. AGT is now accepting applications for associate membership from authors who have written a book but are not yet published. Serious authors only. In the event of inclement weather, check the AGT Website for updates and information: authorsguildoftn.org.
