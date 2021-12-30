It began simple enough — a group of local pastors coming together each week on a Wednesday morning for prayer.
These pastors, who represent Baptists, Methodists, Presbyterians, Seventh-day Adventists, Lutherans, Church of God and non-denominational congregations, spend an hour together each week to pray for families across Blount County. And it’s been going on for a few years.
Those in attendance include Todd Chancey, pastor of Alcoa First United Methodist Church; Chris Pass, pastor of Grandview Baptist; David Duggan of the RIO Network of Churches; Doug Hayes, pastor of Everett Hills Baptist Church; Scott Linginfelter, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church; Tony Collins, pastor at Broadway Baptist; Ronnie Hepperly of RIO Townsend; Richard Turney, pastor of Rest Haven Baptist; John Lowe of Tuckaleechee Chapel and a host of others.
“I have never seen this many pastors from different denominations come together with just the focus of prayer,” Pass said. “There’s very little conversation except for Scripture. All praying for the same thing — families and for God to work in a mighty way in our community.”
It was Hepperly who initially sent out letters, asking fellow pastors to gather for prayer. Pass said he’s known Hepperly for 40 years and gladly joined the weekly gathering.
Duggan recalls when Chancey started coming to the prayer sessions. He said Chancey told the group, “OK, we have been doing a lot of praying. Now, it’s time to do something.”
That something is being called Awake 21 and it starts Jan. 1. There will be 21 days of preaching at 21 different churches with 21 messages. The first one, on Saturday, will be held at RIO Townsend, where Hepperly is pastor.
Awake 21 is being presented by the Faith and Family Coalition, which these pastors are members of. That larger group meets once per month at different churches. The weekly prayer group has its gatherings at Smith Event Center.
Lowe pointed out that preachers each night during Awake 21 will not be preaching at their home churches. Hepperly is not preaching at RIO Townsend and Collins isn’t going to be preaching at Broadway Baptist.
“That in and of itself speaks to the unity and oneness of heart,” Lowe said.
Linginfelter admits he didn’t know pastors outside of his own denomination, except for those he has met while performing funeral duties. He said there are differences among the denominations, but that isn’t the focus here.
“We choose to focus on what we have in common,” Linginfelter said.
These pastors welcome all to attend Awake 21. It is recommended that those who are interested check the event’s website and social media sites for last-minute updates. The website is awake21.com and the Facebook page is Awake21BlountCounty.
The Rev. Keith Johnson will be the guest speaker on Jan. 1 at RIO Townsend. The Jan. 2 session will feature Tony Collins from Broadway Baptist at William Blount High School. Services begin at 7 p.m. each day through Jan. 21.
There have been instances of projects that have crossed denominational lines in the past. Wilson said several churches come together each year to assist RIO with its Helping Hands project. Hayes pointed to instances where churches have come together to feed the hungry.
He said his church, Everett Hills, has been feeding the seniors at River Oaks Church on Mondays while River Oaks feeds seniors at Everett Hills on Fridays.
These ministers made it a point to stress this isn’t politics; it’s simply people of faith coming together to love and support one another. “This is the body of faith realizing there is a lot we can do together,” said Wilson.
The point of this Awake 21 is for spiritual awakening within the faith community, Linginfelter said. He said an evangelical event will be held in April.
Wilson sees this as the beginning of something that can only grow over time.
“Let’s not stop here,” he said.”
