It’s tough enough to raise children under the best of circumstances, but factor in a special needs infant and parents can feel overwhelmed.
Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs was created for just those instances. Don Thompson serves as the volunteer executive director of this nonprofit, which provides emotional, educational, financial and technical assistance to families with babies with special needs in 16 counties, including Blount, where its office is located.
In any given week, the organization assists 15 to 35 families. For one, it might be adaptive equipment that can be very expensive; for another, help might come in the form of assistive technology that allows their child to communicate. Emergency support is also provided by this agency that Thompson said serves at least 3,000 families per year.
“Sometimes, it’s transportation back and forth to Vanderbilt or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital,” Thompson said. “Or it could be help buying diapers.”
Listening to a cry for help
Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs was started in 1995, the executive director said. It was established, he remembers, after families in a statewide home-based intervention program at Tennessee School for the Deaf were asked a simple question: What needs do you have that nobody is addressing? Thompson, who has a doctorate in educational leadership with emphasis in early intervention, was in leadership at the school.
“We had about 65 parents in the room,” he said. “I thought we would have just a few responses because I thought we were doing a good job. We filled up three walls with needs. We were overwhelmed.”
Thompson said the leadership in the room applied to set up the nonprofit that next week.
Children and their families being served by Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs qualify for assistance under the state Department of Education’s Tennessee Early Intervention System, Thompson said.
The babies have significant delays and in some cases, more than one type of delay.
On Thursday, many of the families from multiple counties came together at Maryville’s Parkway Drive-in for a social outing, planned by Katie Ellis, of FTBSN. Children played on the lawn with social distancing in place and families had the opportunity to take in a movie from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
Thompson said he personally talked to each family that night. All were grateful, he said, for the chance to get out and socialize with others.
Doing things a little differently
This wasn’t a one-and-done event. Before the coronavirus hit, Friends of Tennessee’s Babies with Special Needs was holding a monthly outing they called First Friday Date Night. On the first Friday of each month, FTBSN would secure a location where families could bring their children and they could get out for a date night. It was very popular, Thompson said.
COVID-19 put a temporary halt to these fun nights. The nonprofit also has held zoo days for families; close to 2,000 people would show up, Thompson said. A trip to an aquarium was entertainment for 1,600. A night at a Smokies ballgame also was popular.
Quarterly baby showers for babies born in the neonatal intensive care units at both East Tennessee Children’s Hospital and the University of Tennessee Medical Center have been hosted by this nonprofit, too. Families coming out of the hospital with premature babies sometimes experience financial strain, Thompson pointed out.
All of those events are put on hold for now, along with FTBSN’s annual fundraiser, called Jazz Babies. It is held in September and raises more than $100,000 for this organization. It won’t happen this year unless it goes virtual.
There is almost no overhead, so all funds that come in via donations go to programs for these babies with special needs and their families. The office on Maryville’s Crawford Street is paid for, Thompson said. All of the staff are part time or volunteer.
Partnering up
Other funds come from grants from organizations such as Clayton Foundation, Farragut Lions Club and Thompson Charitable Foundation and not state or federal assistance.
“We look at whatever the needs of the family are,” the executive director said. “We try to wrap our arms around them. We try to be emissaries of encouragement and messengers of hope for our families.”
There are still ways FTBSN can reach out in this unprecedented time. It offers educational videos on its website and a budgeting plan should families need that help. Thompson said his organization continues to be a support system for these families who need to feel they are not alone.
When the coronavirus caused the halting of many of its programs, FTBSN collected and sorted goodie bags for its families who had been participating in date night.
Thompson said FTBSN is Blount County’s best-kept secret. He wants to change that and let more people know who they are and how to help. The mantra they adopted is simple: Babies can’t wait.
“What my hope and dream is that people’s hearts will be touched and be interested in coming alongside and helping us with these families,” he said. “Everybody has a heart to want to help somebody. That is just the way we are all wired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.