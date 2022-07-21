A photo in the Blount County Soil Conversation District’s calendar for 2022 features a piece of land that’s been in one family since at least 1830.
Charles “Charlie” Edwin Cunningham II, owner of many of the acres, loves that photo and that he’s part of the long and storied history. He’s made notes in the calendar, documenting local rainfall totals. Proof you can’t easily take the farm out of the farmer, even if he’s no longer tilling the soil.
The Cunningham Farm sits on both sides of Nails Creek Road, totaling about 300 acres. It was probably much larger when the land was owned by Peter Brakebill, the great-great-great-great-grandfather of Charlie Cunningham. A Revolutionary War veteran, Brakebill was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Between 1824 and 1840, he received three land grants in Blount County.
Peter and Katherine Rorex Brakebill had three children, and son John became the farm’s second owner in 1838. From there, the owners were Wiley Hamilton Cunningham, William Harvey Cunningham, Charles Edwin Cunningham, Edwin Davis Cunningham and now Charlie Cunningham.
The journey of discovery begins
It was Jenny Cunningham Whitehead, Charlie’s daughter, who he chose for a major family history project more than two years ago. She teaches at Greenback School, which shut down along with other schools in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Charlie called Jenny and began, “Since you don’t have anything to do ...” A few minutes later, Jenny agreed to document the family’s history so the land could officially be called a Century Farm. The designation means the land has been in the family for at least 100 years.
Betsy Cunningham, Charlie’s wife, had talked about the need to do this for at least 10 years, he said. A slowdown because of the pandemic seemed a good a time to finally begin.
A lot of the initial work had to be done online, because COVID shut down more than schools. Jenny did all she could that way, and also talked with members of the Cunningham family. One great-aunt, Edith Belle Cunningham Woods, had photos and deeds that dated back to the 1800s.
“Who would have thought that all of that would have been kept,” Jenny said. She was grateful that it was. She added that Tim Walker from Blount County Genealogical and Historical Society was a huge help as well.
Charlie, a graduate of Porter High, moved his family to Murfreesboro years ago, becoming the first generation to leave the farm. He worked for Tennessee Farmers Co-op for a number of years before going to work in sales for a large manufacturing company. He and wife Betsy moved to the Nails Creek farm four and a half years ago, living across the street from Charlie’s mom, Vivian. Edwin Cunningham, Charlie’s dad, passed away in 2005.
Like most farming families, their earliest memories are of riding the tractor to bail hay. Charlie said he was so young that he couldn’t reach the tractor’s pedals. He had to come out of the seat to change gears and press the brake.
“We wouldn’t go real fast, so Dad could run up to the tractor and stop it,” Charlie said.
He also remembers driving the large farm truck to Georgia to pick up feed for the cattle. Charlie said he was only 15 at the time. “I started really young and so did my siblings. With a dairy farm it was something every day. You couldn’t leave the farm for more than a few hours at a time.”
As for the documentation Jenny provided to become a Century Farm, it was thorough and lengthy. She only had to go back 100 years, but this teacher who enjoys research and details spent more than two years digging and inquiring. She went all the way back to 1830.
The information she gathered had to be presented to Middle Tennessee State University, and the family doesn’t get that back; Jenny decided to make two books so they would have one to keep. She’s giving the copy to her grandmother Vivian, who still lives on the farm and has for decades.
“I didn’t want to do all of this work and then my family not be able to see it,” Jenny said.
Property contained a school
She was able to show there was once a school on the Cunningham farm, called Nails Creek School or sometimes called simply Dam School, because of its proximity to a grist mill. Among their documentation is a photo from 1912. In among the students is Charlie’s grandfather, who was 10 at the time. That is who Charlie was named after.
Historical landmarks are everywhere, like Brakebill Cemetery. Peter Brakebill is buried here, along with other descendants. A second cemetery, Nails Creek Cemetery, is nearby.
One of the other descendants of Brakebill is Charlie’s great-great-grandfather, Wiley Hamilton Cunningham. Charlie said his grandfather told a story of how Wiley and a neighbor were working on the farm one day when Confederate soldiers came along and told them they had to join up. The other guy, Samuel Flanagan, asked if he could go tell his wife goodbye and was allowed to do so.
“He went in the front door, out the back door and across the mountain,” Charlie said. “They never caught him.”
Wiley wasn’t so lucky. He ended up in the Confederate Army and died a prisoner of war, captured near Vicksburg, Charlie said.
The family was able to learn about Wiley’s bad fortune from one of Charlie’s uncles, who was an officer in the Air Force. He found out that Wiley’s brother, a member of the Union Army, had attempted to rescue him.
It is stories like these that both intrigued and inspired Jenny and her family to jump into this project with both feet. Charlie said Jenny earned an A for her efforts.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture gave the family a sign designating the land as a Century Farm, with 150 years of continuous production. While no one who owns the land farms it, they rent the pastures to farmers who grow soybeans and other crops and raise cattle.
Documenting century farms since 1975
The Tennessee Century Farms Program was created in 1975 by the Department of Agriculture as part of this country’s bicentennial celebration. In 1985, the Center for Historic Preservation at MTSU assumed the responsibility for the program.
The Cunningham property includes a farmhouse that Charlie’s ancestors once occupied. It was built by his great-grandfather. Charlie said he and Betsy are still finding things left behind, like old receipts in cigar boxes. The couple also has a family portrait made before Charlie’s grandfather was born.
This project was deemed “one of the most challenging” by Jenny. The writing on many of the deeds and other other documents was hard to read at times, despite Jenny having been taught cursive writing. Families passed down names frequently; it was sometimes hard to determine who was from which generation, Jenny said.
“I didn’t have to go back as far as I did,” she said. “In anther seven years, the farm will have been in the family for 200 years. I wanted to go back as far as I could.”
The Century Farm sign hasn’t been installed just yet. Charlie said he needs to do some work near the road for a better line of sight. They do have a wooden Cunningham farm sign.
More than a piece of land
Those skills he learned working alongside his grandparents and parents have served him well. Charlie didn’t go into farming, but what he learned from bailing hay, raising cattle and being a part of this long history isn’t lost on him.
“Most of what I learned, I learned right here,” he said. “You work hard. You manage projects. A lot of discipline was learned right here.”
Charlie doesn’t pretend to know what the next 150 years will look like, or even the next 50 for the Cunningham farm. But, he knows what he can do as one of its owners.
“We have been lucky to keep it,” he said. “With everything that is going on — who knows what the future is. The farm east of us is being developed right now. We can see houses. The area below the church used to be farmland. I don’t have any hobbies except for mowing and cleaning. I am trying to take care of this land while I am on this earth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.