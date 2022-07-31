If you've ever uttered the words "everything is better with bacon," this Aug. 6 event is for you.
New Hope Blount County Children's Advocacy Center will present its sixth annual Bacon at the Bear to be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro in Townsend. Those who purchase tickets will be provided two drink vouchers and participate in a wine, beer and bourbon tasting at the gazebo. Live music will be provided by Humble Bob and the Engineers.
But perhaps the premiere event of the evening is getting to visit six different chef stations where regional chefs will be creating dishes all featuring Benton's Bacon. The chefs are Jeff Carter from Dancing Bear, Alex Gass of Oak Ridge's Fire & Salt, Hrant Arakelian from Lyra in Nashville, Creekstone Farm's Michael Sullivan of Maryville, Jeremy Waybright, chef at Oak Steakhouse in Charleston, South Carolina and Darin Hoagland, chef at Oliver Royale, in Knoxville.
Ashley Fontenot, New Hope's marketing and events director, said each chef will be preparing main dishes, sides and desserts, all featuring bacon. One of them will even be presenting and old-fashioned drink with bacon included in the ingredients.
In addition, there will be a vegan station, so there's something for everyone, Fontenot said.
This fundraiser was held as an online auction back in 2020 but returned as a live event in 2021. The funds raised go to New Hope's programs as they work with abused children in Blount County. New Hope provides forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, counseling and ongoing advocacy services for child victims of sexual abuse.
Tabitha Damron serves as New Hope's CEO; Keri Prigmore is event committee chair.
There will not be an auction this year, Fontenot said. That will be reserved for a later fundraiser.
"It's the perfect venue for the event," she said, at the foothills of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "And it wouldn't be Bacon at the Bear without the Bear. It's beautiful and ideal."
Tickets are $185 per person. To purchase tickets, go to the website, blountkids.org. Dancing Bear is located at 7140 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend.
Melanie joined The Daily Times in the early 90s and has served as the Life section editor since 1993. A William Blount and UT alum, Melanie is generally the early arriver who turns on the lights in the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.