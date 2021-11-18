David Correll's Band will return to the Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville to play the favorite ballroom dance tunes for the Everett Senior Dancers and their guests on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for others. All ballroom dancers are invited to attend the event.
Free ballroom dance lessons are offered on Wednesday afternoons with the exception of Nov. 24 and Dec. 22. The classes are taught by volunteer instructors who are members of the Senior Dance Group. Class time is 1-2 p.m. then a practice dance session with recorded music follows. Those interested in learning the basics of the different ballroom dance steps and patterns are welcome to participate in the classes.
