Interested in learning ballroom dance? Dancing is not just fun, but it is good for you, too. It helps with balance, muscle tone, weight loss, sharper brain function, social interaction and more.
Beginning on Thursdays, Sept. 16, Basic Ballroom Dance Classes will be taught from 7 to 9 p.m. in the aerobics room at First Baptist Maryville, 202 W. Lamar Alexander Pkwy. The size of the class is limited to 12 students and a partner is not necessary. There is no fee, but donations will be accepted for the instructors. The instructors are experienced and knowledgeable dancers.
If you are interested in these classes, register via email giving your name and specify whether you are attending as a single or a couple. Email address is : dance4urhealth@gmail.com
