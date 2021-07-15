Mood Swing will be playing ballroom dance music on Saturday, July 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville. All area ballroom dancers are invited. The cost is $5 for members of Everett Senior Dance group and $6 for others. Complimentary coffee will be provided.
Free ballroom dance lessons are provided from 1 to 2 p.m. each Wednesday at the center. A practice session follows with dancing to recorded music. Basics of one dance type are taught each week. Those interested ion learning different patterns and steps in ballroom dance are welcome to attend.
