Everett Senior Ballroom Dancers will host the first dance for the month of February from 7-9 p.m.on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville. David Correll's Band will provide the music. All ballroom dancers are invited. Cost is $5 for members and $6 for other guests. Refreshments will be served.
Free dance lessons are given at the Senior Center from 1-2 p.m. on Wednesdays, with a period of practice to recorded music following the class. The classes are taught by volunteer instructors of the dance group.
On Friday classes for those who have not danced before are given from 1-2 p.m. Those interested in learning ballroom dance are encouraged to attend. Only basic steps and patterns are offered in these classes.
