Everett Senior Dancers will be hosting a ballroom dance at the Everett Senior Center, located at 702 Burchfield Street in Maryville, on Saturday, from 7-9 p.m. All ballroom dancers in the area are invited to attend.
David Correll's Band will be playing our favorite ballroom dance tunes. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for others. It is suggested that dancers bring their own beverages and snacks as shared refreshments will be prohibited at this time due to safety precautions. Water fountains and vending machines will not be available presently.
The next scheduled dance will be on July 17 with Mood Swing Band providing the music.
Each Wednesday afternoon 1-2 p.m., free ballroom dance lessons are taught by volunteer instructors of the dance group with a practice session following. All those interested in learning ballroom dance are welcome to participate. Basics of one dance type are taught each week.
