The Everett Senior Center Dancers are hosting a ballroom dance from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 19. All local dancers are invited to dance to the music provided by Nigel and Marti Boulton and the Good Times Band.
Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for non-members. The senior center is located at 702 Burchfield St., Maryville.
On Wednesday afternoon free dance lessons are offered from 1-2 p.m., followed by practice dancing to recorded music. Experienced members of the Everett Senior Center dancers teach the classes and welcome those who are interested in learning ballroom dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.