Mood Swing Band will provide the music for the ballroom dance hosted by the Everett Senior Center Dancers from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville.
Cost is $5 for members of the dance group and $6 for others attending. All area ballroom dancers are invited to attend.
Ballroom dance lessons are given each Wednesday afternoon 1-2 p.m. at the senior center. Following the class, a practice session to recorded music is held. The dance lessons are free and are taught by volunteer dance instructors which are members of the dance group. New participants are always welcome.
