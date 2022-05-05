All area ballroom dancers are invited to attend the dance 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville. The Everett Senior Center dancers will host the event with the Mood Swing Band playing. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for guests.
Free dance lessons are offered each Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. with dancing to recorded music following the class, which is taught by experienced volunteer members of the dance group. Those wishing to learn ballroom dance are invited to attend the class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.