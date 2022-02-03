Everett Senior Center Dancers will be sponsoring a ballroom dance on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Everett Senior Center, at 702 Burchfield Street, Maryville. David Correll's Band will be playing familiar dance music from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $5 for members of the group and $6 for others attending. An invitation is extended to all ballroom dancers in the area.
Free ballroom dance lessons are taught at the Senior Center each Wednesday afternoon, 1-2 p.m. followed by a practice session of dancing to recorded music. Those interested in learning this type of dance are invited to attend the classes which are taught by experienced volunteer members of the dance group.
